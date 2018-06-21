Court Rejects Abortion Giant’s Demand for Church Emails

Image Credits: flickr, ben_grey.

A federal appeals court rejected a Texas abortion chain’s demand for all private communications from the state’s 23 bishops.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency appeal from the Texas Conference of Catholic Bishops after a lower court gave the church 24 hours to hand over decades of private records to Whole Women’s Health.

“IT IS ORDERED that the emergency motion for stay filed by the Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops is GRANTED pending further order of this court,” the court said in a preliminary ruling[emphasis in original].

America's white population shrinks for the first time as nation ages

