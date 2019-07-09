Cover-Up Begins: Epstein Wikipedia Page Removes Mention of Dems, Leaves Trump Link

Following the arrest of billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender’s Wikipedia page was mysteriously edited to eliminate the mention of any Democrats who flew on his infamous “Lolita Express.”

The “Lolita Express” is the name of Epstein’s private Boeing 727 jet allegedly used to fly high-profile individuals and underage women to his private island known as “the Island of Sin,” “Orgy Island,” or “Pedophile Island.”

The sentence, “Epstein flew Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker to Africa in his private jet. Flight records show Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times,” was removed Sunday.

The edit was made one day before Bill Clinton denied flying on the jet so often, and instead, said he only flew on it four times.

Meanwhile, a sentence mentioning the fact Epstein “attended parties” with Donald Trump was left unaltered.

Saturday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi warned Democrats that some of their “faves” are implicated in the Epstein arrest.

Epstein’s next court appearance is Thursday, July 11th.


Related Articles

Equal Pay? Women's World Cup Brings in $131 Million Compared to Men's Which Earned $6 Billion

Equal Pay? Women’s World Cup Brings in $131 Million Compared to Men’s Which Earned $6 Billion

U.S. News
Comments
Viral Video Shows Man Spitting Into Sweet Tea Before Putting it Back on Shelf

Viral Video Shows Man Spitting Into Sweet Tea Before Putting it Back on Shelf

U.S. News
Comments

Hockey Coach: If You Disrespect the Anthem, “Get the F**k Out Now”

U.S. News
comments

Investigative Journalist: Bill Clinton is Lying About Flying on ‘Lolita Express’ Only 4 Times

U.S. News
comments

Ann Coulter Thinks Epstein Had a “State Sponsor” & Was Running a “Blackmailing” Operation

U.S. News
comments

Comments