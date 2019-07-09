Cover-Up Begins: Epstein Wikipedia Page Removes Mention of Dems, Leaves Trump Link

Following the arrest of billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender’s Wikipedia page was mysteriously edited to eliminate the mention of any Democrats who flew on his infamous “Lolita Express.”

The “Lolita Express” is the name of Epstein’s private Boeing 727 jet allegedly used to fly high-profile individuals and underage women to his private island known as “the Island of Sin,” “Orgy Island,” or “Pedophile Island.”

The sentence, “Epstein flew Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Chris Tucker to Africa in his private jet. Flight records show Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s plane 26 times,” was removed Sunday.

The edit was made one day before Bill Clinton denied flying on the jet so often, and instead, said he only flew on it four times.

Meanwhile, a sentence mentioning the fact Epstein “attended parties” with Donald Trump was left unaltered.

Seems Wikipedia has altered Epstein’s bio already. First screenshot of Epstein’s bio was at 8:27 a.m. The 2nd was at 10:30 a.m. omitting Bill Clinton & Spacy yet leaving Trump! That is frightening. Same exact bio of Epstein, different times. https://t.co/T6lUHD8TrO pic.twitter.com/5QrjuovwHB — Desiree Mills (Dez) (@Blondiedez) July 7, 2019

Saturday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi warned Democrats that some of their “faves” are implicated in the Epstein arrest.

This Epstein case is horrific and the young women deserve justice. It is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated but we must follow the facts and let the chips fall where they may – whether on Republicans or Democrats. #WeSaidEnough #MeToo https://t.co/2mvskwQwW1 — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) July 7, 2019

Epstein’s next court appearance is Thursday, July 11th.