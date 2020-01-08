Cover-Up: Iran Refuses to Hand Over Black Box Data of Plane That Crashed Over Tehran

Iran is refusing to hand over black box data from the Boeing 737 that crashed over Tehran, as speculation builds that the aircraft was shot down by an Iranian missile.

The Ukraine International Airlines jet went down early Wednesday, killing all 167 passengers and nine crew. The majority of passengers were from Iran and Canada. The crash occurred just hours after Iran attacked two U.S. air bases in Iraq.

According to the company, the Boeing 737-800 was was of their best planes in the fleet, was “in excellent condition” and had undergone scheduled maintenance just two days before the crash.

The pilots and flight crew were also described as highly experienced and competent, with UIA flight director Ihor Sosnovsky asserting, “Given their experience, it is very hard to say that something was wrong with them.”

Al Hadath Dubai News reported that the plane had been brought down by a missile, tweeting, “The speed data of the Ukrainian plane suddenly stopped which means it exploded,” and “Preliminary images of the Ukrainian plane suspected of being hit by an Iranian missile.”

Now Iran is refusing to hand over vital black box data from the aircraft, suggesting they are trying to control the investigation.

“Iran says it will not hand black box of crashed plane over to Boeing,” reports the Spectator Index.

“The possibility of a terrorist attack or a rocket attack can currently be ruled out,” said the Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran, reversing an earlier unverified claim that the plane went down as a result of “engine failure.”

Speculation that the plane was downed by an Iranian missile is rampant.

Images appear to show shrapnel damage on wings & fuselage of the aircraft.

“The airplane was heavily fragmented which means either there was an intense impact on the ground or something happened in the sky,” Aviation analyst Todd Curtis told the BBC.

Twitter users pointed out that the Iranian Malard missile launch is directly on the flight path of the plane.

“An engine failure/fire wouldn’t allow this plane to continue climbing at 2800’/minute at 318 mph,” asserted another user.

“Airliners don’t go down every day. So what are the odds that this airliner would erupt into flames in the sky 4 hours after Iran lobbed a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraq?” asked one commentator.

If it turns out that Iran accidentally shot down a passenger plane primarily full of its own citizens, that will not only represent a tragic catastrophe, but an utter embarrassment.

