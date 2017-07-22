The shady fumbling of the Saudi’s known involvement in the act of war that took the lives of 2,996 and wounded at least 6,000 others on September 11, 2001, is on full display in Prime Minister Theresa May’s United Kingdom.

Survivors of the 9/11 attacks are urging May to release a suppressed report commissioned by former Prime Minister David Cameron detailing the funding of Wahhabi terror with a money trail that leads to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The 9/11 survivor’s letter reads: “The UK now has the unique historic opportunity to stop this killing spree of Wahhabist-inspired terrorists by releasing the UK’s Government report on terrorism financing in the UK which, according to media reports, places Saudi Arabia at its centre of culpability. The longer Saudi Arabia’s complicity is hidden from sunlight, the longer terrorism will continue. We respectfully urge you to release the report now, finished or unfinished. We ask you to consider all the victims of state-sponsored, Saudi-financed terrorism, their families and the survivors in the UK and all over the world. Additionally, our democratic freedoms continue to be compromised. How can the UK public have confidence in their safety if nothing changes?”