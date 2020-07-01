COVID-19 Hoax Implodes! Texas Exposes NIH/CDC Artificially Inflating Numbers

Image Credits: Pool / Pool / Getty.

Alex Jones confirms the fake COVID numbers as Texas exposes the CDC and the NIH for artificially inflating the spread of the virus. Also, Jones discusses the footage of coronavirus task force head Dr. Anthony Fauci taking his mask off immediately after ending an interview.

Also, powerful new images from Sunday’s ‘Protest and Open Air Church Service’ rally have surfaced online by photographer Gary Brackin.

Visit his website to see more images from the event. In case you missed it, here’s the footage of Fauci removing his mask from the clip Jones talked about:



Alex Jones issues a powerful emergency briefing to President Trump concerning the 2nd COVID-19 lock-down and how to stop it.

The Infowars Life Lung Cleanse Plus is back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

America Reclaims CHAZ/CHOP: Watch Live

America Reclaims CHAZ/CHOP: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments
The New Russian Hoax Right On Time

The New Russian Hoax Right On Time

Special Reports
Comments

Breaking: States Ordered To Fraudulently Inflate COVID-19 Cases 16 Times Actual Rate

Special Reports
Comments

Pelosi and Democrats Call for Mandatory Masks Nationwide: Watch Live

Special Reports
Comments

America Punished For Covid Defiance

Special Reports
Comments

Comments