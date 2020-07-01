COVID-19 Hoax Implodes! Texas Exposes NIH/CDC Artificially Inflating Numbers

Alex Jones confirms the fake COVID numbers as Texas exposes the CDC and the NIH for artificially inflating the spread of the virus. Also, Jones discusses the footage of coronavirus task force head Dr. Anthony Fauci taking his mask off immediately after ending an interview.

Also, powerful new images from Sunday’s ‘Protest and Open Air Church Service’ rally have surfaced online by photographer Gary Brackin.

Visit his website to see more images from the event. In case you missed it, here’s the footage of Fauci removing his mask from the clip Jones talked about:



Alex Jones issues a powerful emergency briefing to President Trump concerning the 2nd COVID-19 lock-down and how to stop it.

The Infowars Life Lung Cleanse Plus is back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!