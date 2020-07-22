Covid-1984: Age of the Mask Police Begins! Miami Dedicates Unit to Crack Down

Image Credits: Alexi Rosenfeld | Getty.

Miami, the area of Florida hit hardest by the Chinese coronavirus, is doubling down on its mask order, reportedly deploying a team of dedicated police officers to enforce the requirements.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced the updated mask order on July 1, requiring masks “in all public spaces inside and outdoors throughout Miami-Dade County.” The order essentially expanded on his April mask order, requiring coverings to be worn outdoors “with few exceptions.”

Penalties for non-compliance include up to $500 in fines or jail time.

