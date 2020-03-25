COVID Alert! Feds Abolished 2nd Amendment By Proxy In 2007 - Now It's In Action

The Department of Homeland Security left out the Second Amendment rights of Americans in a memorandum listing “essential” businesses allowed to stay open during an emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a directive last week using data and analysis from President George W. Bush’s National Infrastructure Advisory Council in 2007.

According to the CISA website, “The list does not impose any mandates on state or local jurisdictions or private companies,” however, cities, counties and states nationwide are copying language from the agency’s memorandum in their own orders.

As a result, firearms dealers and manufacturers are being forced to close by governments who are referring to the memo because they’re not included in the list of “essential” businesses.

Now, the Second Amendment is being neutered by governments around the country, from the city of Fresno, California to the entire state of New Jersey.

For example, Austin, Texas and Travis County cite “the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (“CISA”) Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce Memorandum dated March 19, 2020” as their source for personnel and industries permitted to continue operating.

Now, Travis County has only left gun shops off the “essential” business list, leaving them in a sort of legal limbo in the meantime.

However, more aggressive cities, counties and states are actually listing gun stores and manufacturers as “non-essential” businesses, such as Los Angeles County.

In addition, the FBI’s National Instant Background Criminal Background Check System (NICS) is struggling to approve background checks in time due to an increase in firearm purchases and workers being told to “stay at home.”

Once again, more authoritarian governments around the country are shutting down the NICS system completely during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Anti-gun outlet The Trace proudly reports, “New Jersey joined a growing number of states to mandate the closure of nonessential businesses, including gun stores, to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

“But instead of just telling stores to close and hoping for the best, officials in the Garden State shut down the gun background check system, rendering firearm sales virtually impossible,” the article continues.

