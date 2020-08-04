Covid House of Cards Collapsing: Fauci Called Out Over Vaccine Royalties

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who’s been promoting a promised Covid-19 vaccine, owns half the patent to a vaccine and would gain millions from royalties, according to Robert Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy Jr., a skeptic of the vaccine industry due to its unprecedented legal immunity, pointed out that Fauci has a financial stake in a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

“The problem is Anthony Fauci put $500 million of our dollars into that vaccine,” he said in a debate with Alan Dershowitz. “He owns half the patent.”

“He and these five guys who are working for him were entitled to collect royalties from that.”

Kennedy fears that the money sunk into the vaccine – and the hype – is turning it into a “vaccine too big to fail.”

“So you have a corrupt system and now they have a vaccine that is too big to fail,” he said. “And instead of saying this was a terrible, terrible mistake, they are saying we are going to order 2 billion doses of this and you’ve got to understand Alan with these Covid vaccines these companies are playing with house money [not their own].”

If the vaccine doesn’t work as intended due to being rushed to production (among other things), the company is shielded from legal liability, Kennedy warned.

“They’re not spending any dime, they have no liability,” he added. “Well if they kill 20 people or 200 people or 2,000 people in their clinical trials, big deal.”

“They have zero liability, and guess what, they’ve wasted none of their money because we’re giving them money to play with.”

You can watch the full debate here:



