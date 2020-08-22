Covid pandemic could last for another TWO YEARS says World Health Organisation chief

The Coronavirus pandemic could last for another two years, according to a World Health Organisation chief.

Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described COVID-19 as a ‘once-in-a-century health crisis’.

He said globalisation allowed the virus to spread quicker than the Spanish Flu did in 1918, but added that the world had technology to stop it which wasn’t around a hundred years ago.

‘We hope to finish this pandemic (in) less than two years, especially if we can pool our efforts,’ he said Friday.



Deanna Lorraine joins Alex Jones in-studio to break down the state of the globalist using covid as cover to implement a medical tyranny takeover.

WHO’s emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan noted the 1918 pandemic hit the globe in three distinct waves and that the second wave, which started during the fall of 1918, was the most devastating.

‘This virus is not displaying a similar wave-like pattern,’ he said. ‘When the virus is not under control, it jumps straight back up.’ Ryan adds while pandemic viruses often settle into a seasonal pattern, that didn’t appear to be the case for the coronavirus.

Currently, there are more than 22 million confirmed global cases and more than 795,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Read more

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!