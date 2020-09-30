COVID Police Crash 10-Year-Old Girl’s Birthday Party After Neighbors Snitch on Family

Police in Scotland turned up at a 10-year-old girl’s birthday party after a neighbor snitched on her family for not following coronavirus social distancing rules.

Yes, really.

Mum Leanne Macdonald said she deliberately spaced out visits by relatives so as not to violate Scotland’s strict COVID-19 regulations.

But this didn’t stop her neighbor from snitching on her and two uniformed police officers entering the home to warn her she was now on “alert” and would be charged and fined if she broke the rules again.

“I could not believe it. They came to the door and told me I had been reported for having people in my house,” she told the Daily Record.

“So the police can come in my house, but my family can’t?” asked Macdonald.

She apologized for the infraction, pleading that her relatives “were not all inside and they weren’t all here at the same time and we all kept a social distance.”

The 36-year-old mother has now been placed on a coronavirus “watchlist” for celebrating her daughter Myla’s birthday with family.

“It feels like we are totally losing all our freedoms to this virus and it feels a bit like they are making it up as they go along,” said Macdonald, adding that police should be focused on more serious crimes.

Brits were encouraged to grass up their neighbors to police earlier this month after the ‘rule of 6’ was introduced that forbids more than 6 people meeting in one place.

As we previously highlighted, COVID marshals are also patrolling the streets peering through letterboxes and windows to ensure bars and restaurants are observing a new 10pm closing curfew.

Students at universities who have been placed under de facto house arrest were also threatened with police action after they posted anti-lockdown signs in their windows.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!