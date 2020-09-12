COVID Restrictions, Mandatory Vaccines Outlawed By Common Law Assembly

In another example of pushback by citizens against draconian COVID-19 lockdown measures, a Canadian Common Law Assembly has passed a bylaw prohibiting COVID restrictions in several communities on Vancouver Island.

The Oceanside Common Law Assembly (OCLA) passed a public safety bylaw last month declaring that any government officials who attempt to enforce COVID restrictions, including mandatory distancing, masking, quarantines, and vaccinations in Parksville and Qualicum Beach may face fines and imprisonment.

“We made history tonight by putting power back in the hands of the people,” one of the bylaw’s authors reportedly said. “This is our answer to the police state and the COVID scam. We call on people everywhere to take the same step through their own Common Law Assemblies and Courts.”

From The New Agora:

Citing International law, the Assembly Bylaw states that these COVID regulations “are unlawful, unwarranted and medically unsound measures that threaten and assault the fundamental liberties, health and security of the people of our community … Therefore it is ordered that no-one is obligated to consent to or comply with any of these regulations … and anyone is free to actively resist and disobey such regulations and measures by any means necessary without fear of legal consequence.”

The Bylaw concludes by accusing anyone who tries to impose COVID regulations on the community as being part of a criminal conspiracy and threatens them with “penalties and imprisonment upon conviction by the Common Law Court of Parksville … All police authorities are expected and compelled by law to enforce this Bylaw or be charged with obstructing justice and democratic process.”

This comes as Virginia’s and New Jersey’s government has declared their intention to mandate the COVID-19 and flu vaccine, while the Australian government expands its coronavirus lockdown measures even as hospitalizations and death rates continue to fall.

Read the bylaw below:

