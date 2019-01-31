Covington Catholic Kids' Lawyer Reveals The Real Racists In D.C.

Robert Barnes, the lawyer representing the Covington Catholic High School families, joins Alex Jones live in studio to break down and analyze the series of events that unfolded on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and reveal the real racists in Washington D.C., aside from the Democrat Party.

Barnes explains how the mainstream media, along with other public figures, have attacked and defamed the children over the past few weeks.

Below, see a rundown of the individuals who will be facing lawsuits for defaming the Covington Catholic High School kids if they don’t retract their statements as specified in his preliminary requests to do so.

Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes also joined the program to lay out the group’s commitment to defending Covington Catholic High School from the possibility of an unhinged leftist planning a terror attack instigated by the MSM’s narrative of hate toward the kids.

Robert Barnes also dove into Robert Mueller’s checkered past and delivered a warning to Roger Stone.

Brighteon Version:



Brighteon Version:



Brighteon Version:



Brighteon Version:

