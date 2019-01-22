Covington Students Invited to White House Following Fake News Smear?

The Covington Catholic High School students involved in a viral incident at a pro-life march Friday have been invited to meet with President Trump at the White House, according to reports.

A tweet from Fox News host Laura Ingraham claims that the MAGA hat-wearing students could meet with the president as early as Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE on the new #LauraIngrahamPodcast — the Covington Catholic students threatened by the leftist internet mob will be meeting with @realDonaldTrump at the White House as early as tomorrow. @iTunes @PodcastOne — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) January 22, 2019

One of the mothers of the students who attends Covington Catholic school, however, told The Gateway Pundit writer Cassandra Fairbanks they have not yet received an invitation.

Covington mom tells me that she hasn’t (yet?) received any invite to for the White House at this time. — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) January 22, 2019

Other White House reporters, including CBS News’ Fin Gomez, disputed claims that the students were invited, but did not rule out a possible future visit.

Senior WH official tells us that the reporting is inaccurate.The Covington Kids have not been invited. Senior WH aide says: “They are not coming tomorrow, they are not coming this week, that does not mean they are not going to come at all? I don’t know.” Says nothing is imminent. https://t.co/a5hGkSf4ar — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) January 22, 2019

Don’t think this is true. As of right now, they have not been invited, I’m told. The Covington students aren’t coming to the WH tomorrow, or this week. https://t.co/kAUlJFUmoi — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 22, 2019

Video of the students went viral over the weekend after various mainstream media reports claimed the boys were mocking a Native American at a protest in DC.

That account was discredited, however, after more video emerged showing the boys did nothing as activist Nathan Phillips approached and proceeded to beat a drum in one Nick Sandmann’s face.

Before the full details came to light, various celebrities and mainstream media personalities on both sides of the political spectrum jumped to conclusions in vicious smear attempts geared to slander Trump supporters.

Since the incident, the president has issued two tweets on the media’s fake news smears of the Covington students.

Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false – smeared by media. Not good, but making big comeback! “New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American” @TuckerCarlson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

Nick Sandmann and the students of Covington have become symbols of Fake News and how evil it can be. They have captivated the attention of the world, and I know they will use it for the good – maybe even to bring people together. It started off unpleasant, but can end in a dream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2019

