Covington Kids Lawyer Announces Who They’re Going To Sue For Defamation

Robert Barnes, the lawyer for the Covington Catholic High students, has announced lawsuits for those that continue to slander these innocent children.

Barnes gave media and celebrities 48 hours to retract their statements before he proceeded to press charges.

Speaking to Alex Jones Thursday, Barnes listed a number of journalists, celebrities and social media personalities who will be sued as they’ve yet to retract false statements made about the boys.

Barnes said former CNN contributor Reza Aslan, who asked his Twitter followers if they’d ever seen a “more punchable face,” will definitely be included in the lawsuit.

Honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid's?

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is also included in the lawsuit after suggesting the boys should be expelled.

There are dozens of students laughing and egging on the behavior. Will be interesting to see if anyone is actually expelled, as officials suggest is possible

D-list actor Michael Rapaport will also be sued over a profanity and pedophiliac rant aimed at the students on Twitter.

Hollywood actor Ron Perlman similarly faces a lawsuit. A tweet referring to 16-year-old Nicholas Sandmann as a “little bitch” who’d suffer a “lifetime of regret” still remains active on Perlman’s feed.

To the little bitch in this soul crushing image, your punishment will be an entire lifetime of regret…

Barnes adds about a half dozen other celebrities, social media personalities, and journalists, including the editor of the liberal Mother Jones publication, will also be sued.

BREAKING! Covington Catholic School Kids Lawyer Announces Who They're Going To Sue For Defamation

Atty. Robert Barnes: We're Giving Major Media, Celebrities 48 Hours to Retract and Apologize to Covington Kids or Face Lawsuit (VIDEO)

