Cow Farts Must Be Collected To Save The Earth

Image Credits: Ulleo/Pixabay.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez wants you to submit to the New Bovine Fart Deal as a new study from a California University has taken on the very important work of collecting cow farts in AOC’s honor.

The Green New Deal isn’t an example of full-blown ridiculousness, this is extremely serious stuff according to AOC and her overseers over at the United Nations.

And Beto O’Rourke wants you to take this matter seriously also because these people are in charge, collecting cow farts is ultra important, and everyone knows that the government is always right.


