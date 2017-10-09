Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Takes a Stand for the Anthem: 'If We Are Disrespecting the Flag, Then We Won't Play. Period.'

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones has had it with anthem protests. Just how tired of it is he? Tired enough that Jones has now publicly said that if his team doesn’t respect the flag, they’re not going to play.

Jones was asked by Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, about two Cowboys players who raised their fists at the end of the anthem. Jones said he did not see the raised fists. But then, Jones made a definitive statement about how he wants to see his team to handle the anthem from now on.

According to Pro Football Talk, Jones said, “If there’s anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won’t play. Period. Period.”

Jones continued, “We’re going to respect the flag, and I’m going to create the perception of it. And we have. I’m not aware and wouldn’t know what you’re talking about. I’m not aware of that. . . . We as a team are very much on the page together. We have made our expression that we’re together.”

