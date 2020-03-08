CPAC, AIPAC Both Confirm Attendees Had Coronavirus; Schlapp Shook President Trump's Hand

Conservative Political Action Conference and American Israel Public Affairs Committee attendees may have spread the coronavirus to members of congress and even the President of the United States.

Important Health Notification for CPAC 2020 participants and attendees. pic.twitter.com/NtahNO8st3 — ACU (@ACUConservative) March 7, 2020

CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp tells me he interacted with attendee who has tested positive for coronavirus. While the timeline is unknown, Schlapp shook Trump’s hand on stage the last day of the conference. https://t.co/lR5DfHiy8c — Colby Itkowitz (@ColbyItkowitz) March 8, 2020

I’m sure test kits will be made available a.s.a.p. for the attendees, while people are dying elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/Mfpz9RQzV1 — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 8, 2020

Colby this attendee who is now sick did not attend @cpac on Saturday. https://t.co/NLnzszLK3l — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) March 8, 2020

There is a person who is sick in New Jersey. He is not “crap”. Good news is I talked w him tonight and he surely seems to already be on the mend. https://t.co/friSBQz3UW — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) March 8, 2020

If you attended CPAC, are elderly, have compromised immune system, or health issues & want @mschlapp to provide specific details about which day Coronovirus attendee was at Gaylord, which rooms/events, & who else he/she interacted w/along with @mschlapp, RT this &/or DM me. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) March 8, 2020



Schlapp retweeted this at Michelle Malkin:



AIPAC attendees, which included some two-thirds of congress, were also exposed to several virus spreaders:

Third AIPAC conference attendee tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/WmDEfuY4ZL — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) March 8, 2020

Some two-thirds of members of Congress attended the AIPAC conference, along with 18,000 people from all 50 states. They flew home yesterday. On Tuesday, conference goers visited nearly every office on Capitol Hill. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 4, 2020



Israel last week ordered everyone who attended AIPAC to be quarantined if they returned to Israel but the US said they were free to go wherever they please:

In Wake of AIPAC, Israeli Health Ministry Orders Self-Quarantine of Residents Returning From Conferences Abroad https://t.co/ccfdTdz5MV by @ryangrim — The Intercept (@theintercept) March 4, 2020

According to synagogue website they sent a contingent to the massive Aipac policy conference currently happening. — Rabbi Daniel Atwood (@atwooddaniel) March 3, 2020



Trump, who ran on closed borders and America First, left our borders open to keep the economy and stock market humming.

Had he immediately used his travel ban to shut down all travelers from China, we would likely have been a lot more protected.

Compare these two charts:

You should have closed the borders, Mr President.

Bad things happen when you embrace “GDP First” (inter)nationalism!

