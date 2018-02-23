CPAC Crowd Wild Over Vice President’s Unequivocal Declaration, ’We’re Gonna Build That Wall’

Image Credits: Wiki.

OXON HILL, Maryland — “Make no mistake about it, we’re gonna build that wall,” declared Vice President Mike Pence from the stage of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday morning.

“Build that wall!  Build that wall!  Build that wall!” came chants from the crowd in response to the Vice President’s assurance that the Trump administration will build a wall along the U.S. southern border.

Building the border wall was a cornerstone pledge of then-candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Just over a year into the Trump administration, Congress has yet to approve funding to complete the project.

In 2006, Democrats and Republicans joined together in sanctioning of the Secure Fence Act. However, the President’s efforts to secure funding for building a wall along the southern border have been met with heavy opposition from Democrats in his administration’s first year.

