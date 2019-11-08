Craft Brewery Prints “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” Under Cans

Image Credits: KMPH, Fox26 News.

A microbrewery in California has introduced a craft beer with the message “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” printed on the bottom of the can.

In a limited edition release, Fresno-based Tactical OPS Brewing is hijacking the popular meme questioning the billionaire pedophile’s mysterious death behind bars.

The veteran-run brewery’s manager, Carlos Tovar, told KMPH he wanted to capitalize on the hype calling for an investigation into the suicide because it’s “a big thing right now.”

On Facebook, Tactical Ops joked Tovar had “sooooo got us all suicided,” referencing the suspicion that high-profile individuals who Epstein could have exposed had him murdered.

“Lie and say nice things at our funerals,” they added.

The message is only appearing on a currently-available batch of Basher Oatmeal Stout cans, which is about 54 cases, according to Fox26.

The brewery did not immediately return Infowars’ request for comment.

