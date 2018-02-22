Craig Sawyer has dedicated his life to fighting child trafficking and pedophilia. He joins Owen Shroyer on the War Room to discuss the latest developments on this noble front.

What if a non-profit org of veterans ran joint ops w LEOs & quickly caught an IRS agent, a Utah church elder, an Army recruiter, 2 illegal aliens & an organized crime boss, among others, committing child predator crimes? Isn't that a national story? 🇺🇸 https://t.co/O84kB9A3Qc — Craig Sawyer 🌐 (@CraigRSawyer) February 22, 2018