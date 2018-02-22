Craig Sawyer has dedicated his life to fighting child trafficking and pedophilia. He joins Owen Shroyer on the War Room to discuss the latest developments on this noble front.


Related Articles

Le Pen At CPAC: "All I Want Is The Survival Of My Nation"

Le Pen At CPAC: “All I Want Is The Survival Of My Nation”

Globalism
Comments
Report: Western Feminists Ignore Muslim Women Suffering

Report: Western Feminists Ignore Muslim Women Suffering

Globalism
Comments

Report: Soros Buying Texas DA Seat

Globalism
Comments

Does The New World Order Have Us Living In The Twilight Zone?

Globalism
Comments

EU Chief Juncker Scolded For Blurting Italian Election Comments That Triggered Stock Market Plunge

Globalism
Comments

Comments