Crash at London’s Parliament treated as terrorist incident – Met police

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Car ramming incident near the UK parliament is currently being treated as terrorist attack and the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is now leading the probe. The driver was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences, police say.

No arms have been found in the car and no one, except for the arrested driver, was inside. Police are still searching the vehicle and officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place to assist the investigation.

The Westminster tube station and some roads in the area are currently closed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with those injured in the incident. “My thoughts are with those injured in the incident in Westminster and my thanks to the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response,” the PM’s office tweeted.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Sweden Is Burning: Migrant Gangs Unleash Coordinated Fire-Bomb Rampage Across Multiple Cities

Sweden Is Burning: Migrant Gangs Unleash Coordinated Fire-Bomb Rampage Across Multiple Cities

World News
Comments
Report: Rand Paul Is Single-handedly Preventing War With Iran

Report: Rand Paul Is Single-handedly Preventing War With Iran

World News
Comments

Afghan Migrant Reportedly Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl In Hamburg, Germany

World News
comments

Turkish Currency Hit By Perfect Storm Plunges to Historic Low

World News
comments

Brexit Betrayal? Poll Shows Over 100 UK MPs Switch From Leave to Remain

World News
comments

Comments