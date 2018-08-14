Crash at London’s Parliament treated as terrorist incident – Met police

Car ramming incident near the UK parliament is currently being treated as terrorist attack and the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is now leading the probe. The driver was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences, police say.

No arms have been found in the car and no one, except for the arrested driver, was inside. Police are still searching the vehicle and officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place to assist the investigation.

The Westminster tube station and some roads in the area are currently closed.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with those injured in the incident. “My thoughts are with those injured in the incident in Westminster and my thanks to the emergency services for their immediate and courageous response,” the PM’s office tweeted.