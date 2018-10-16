Crash! Hillary Clinton's Black Ambulance Wrecks On Way To Fundraiser

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s black ambulance crashed in a parking garage arriving for a Democratic fundraiser on Monday.
Video obtained by NTK Network shows Clinton’s vehicle pulling into a parking garage and crashing into a pillar before Clinton emerges from the battered vehicle, along with top aide Huma Abedin, who was not captured on video.
LIVE LOOK at @HillaryClinton trying to save @SenatorMenendez. (Spoiler alert: she crashes.) #NJSen pic.twitter.com/7poUpIYxl6
— The Senate Majority (@NRSC) October 16, 2018
The private elitist fundraiser was for Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), where tickets for the event cost up to $5,400.
The incident is reminiscent of when Clinton collapsed in front of her black van in 2016 prior to the presidential election.
