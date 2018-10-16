Crash! Hillary Clinton's Black Ambulance Wrecks On Way To Fundraiser

Image Credits: screenshot/NTK.

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s black ambulance crashed in a parking garage arriving for a Democratic fundraiser on Monday.

Video obtained by NTK Network shows Clinton’s vehicle pulling into a parking garage and crashing into a pillar before Clinton emerges from the battered vehicle, along with top aide Huma Abedin, who was not captured on video.

The private elitist fundraiser was for Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), where tickets for the event cost up to $5,400.

The incident is reminiscent of when Clinton collapsed in front of her black van in 2016 prior to the presidential election.

Video: Watch Hillary Clinton Crash Her Own Ambulance Into A Wall

