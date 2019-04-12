Crazed Leftists Have Hysterical Temper Tantrum Over "Men Are Not Women" Speech

Unhinged leftists interrupted a speech by columnist Michael Knowles entitled “men are not women,” with the resulting fracas leading to one protester being tased and arrested after a noxious substance was thrown at Knowles.

The event took place last night at the University of Missouri and was hosted by Young Americans For Freedom.

Hecklers constantly interrupted Knowles’ speech before he responded; ” I know, you’re so oppressed, my dears. I know, life is so hard for you. You have to live in the richest, most equitable, most just country in the history of the world. You have to get a college education; you have to voluntarily go to lectures; it’s so awful. I can’t imagine.”

Some of the protesters began to leave the venue, prompting Knowles to tell them; “People who are in war-torn nations; they must truly pity you. Goodbye. Goodbye.”

A masked leftist then tried to attack Knowles with a substance that he said was designed to smell like bleach.

The leftist was tackled and then tased by police after he began resisting arrest.

“I know. I seem so hateful. You guys seem lovely and sweet. You guys seem so compassionate and lovely,” Knowles told the other protesters.

Watch the full video from the event below.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71


Related Articles

Video - Trump: Obama Engaged In "Illegal Spying" Against My Campaign

Video – Trump: Obama Engaged In “Illegal Spying” Against My Campaign

U.S. News
Comments
Hillary Clinton Laughs & Jokes at Arrest of Julian Assange

Hillary Clinton Laughs & Jokes at Arrest of Julian Assange

U.S. News
Comments

Obama’s DHS Head: Border Problem “Is A Crisis By Any Measure”

U.S. News
comments

Survey Finds That Half Of America’s Pastors Are Afraid To Speak Out About Controversial Topics

U.S. News
comments

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Says Criticism of Omar’s 9/11 Comments ‘Is An Incitement of Violence’ Against Women of Color

U.S. News
comments

Comments