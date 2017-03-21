Crazed North Korean despot Kim Jong-un’s troops blow up US aircraft carrier and shoot down bomber in propaganda video

NORTH Korean tyrant Kim Jong-un has released a propaganda video showing a US aircraft carrier being blown up and a bomber shot down in flames.

Snaps from the secretive state’s recent ballistic missile launches are shown alongside the haunting message: “A knife will be stabbed into the throat of the carrier.”

It comes after the leader threatened to reduce the US “to ashes” as tensions with North Korea increase.

The shocking video goes on to declare: “The bomber will fall from the sky after getting hit by a hail of fire.”

Footage also shows nuclear-powered aircraft carrier the USS Carl Vinson going up in flames.

A statement earlier this month warned US President Donald Trump of nuclear destruction if America fires “even a single bullet” towards Pyongyang.

It said: “The Korean People’s Army will reduce the bases of aggression and provocation to ashes with its invincible Hwasong rockets tipped with nuclear warheads and reliably defend the security of the country and its people’s happiness in case the US and the South Korean puppet forces fire even a single bullet at the territory of the DPRK.”

