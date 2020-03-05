Crazy Liberals Worship Infanticide

The demons come out as abortion activists praise their “god” for having the “right” to kill unwanted pregnancies as one prances around with earrings depicting alligators eating babies.

Infowars covered another video featuring the vile creatures seen above in an article on Wednesday.

Turbo Force is back! Boost your energy and focus with powerful, time-tested ingredients today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Economic Analyst Spends Tens of Thousands of Dollars Stockpiling Food

Economic Analyst Spends Tens of Thousands of Dollars Stockpiling Food

U.S. News
Comments
Ann Coulter: Bernie Is Still Trump’s Nightmare

Ann Coulter: Bernie Is Still Trump’s Nightmare

U.S. News
Comments

‘If Only Our Leaders Cared to Put Americans First’: Tucker Slams GOP-Backed H-1B Outsourcing Scheme

U.S. News
comments

WTF: Abortion Advocate Sports ‘Gator Eating A Baby’ Earrings

U.S. News
comments

EXCLUSIVE: Transgendered Female Inmate Threatens Biological Males Will Take Over California Prison

U.S. News
comments

Comments