Crazy Video: Lady Doesn't Care About Toronto Shooter's Possible ISIS Ties

While interviewing attendees of the memorial for Toronto’s Danforth shooting victims, The Rebel’s David Menzies encountered a woman who regurgitated every liberal talking point in the book.

When Menzies asked a couple about a CBS report claiming the shooter visited ISIS websites, the woman interrupted the interview by asking that “we not descend into racism,” apparently unaware that affiliation with the terrorist group has nothing to do with race.

“What did I say that was racist?” Menzies asked, but the woman just attacked The Rebel and said they aren’t welcome in “our community.”

From there, the woman called The Rebel “fake news,” endorsed socialism over capitalism, admitted she doesn’t care about ISIS, said a majority of Ontario citizens are “demented” and called Trump a fascist.

The woman, who said she’s a high school teacher who educates her students about the racist agenda of the right, then threatened to call the cops over the “racist hate speech.”


