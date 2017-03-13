Crazy Woman Shouts At Sean Spicer About 'Fascist Trump' In Apple Store

A crazy woman filmed herself confronting White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Sunday at an Apple Store in Washington DC.

“How does it feel to work for a fascist?” 33-year-old Indian-American Shree Chauhan said. “Have you helped with the Russia stuff? Are you a criminal as well? Have you committed treason too, just like the president?”

“We have a great country,” Spicer said, brushing her off. “Such a great country that allows you to be here.”

Spicer goes on to ignore her while she continues to whine and harass him.

A look at her past tweets shows she has a deep hatred for white people and believes all problems in the world are a result of “white supremacy”:

The roots of education inequity start w/ white supremacy. Lack of school funds? WHITE SUPREMACY.

Inexperienced teachers? WHITE SUPREMACY. — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 4, 2017

Low expectations/standards? WHITE SUPREMACY.

Lack of advanced courses? WHITE SUPREMACY.

Fewer extracurricular activities? WHITE SUPREMACY. — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 4, 2017

Content focused on mostly white European accomplishments? WHITE SUPREMACY. (Also that's why we JUST learned about Hidden Figures.) — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 4, 2017

Honestly, I can break down almost every fucking problem people mention with our public education system & boil it down to WHITE SUPREMACY. — Shree ✊🏾❤️🇺🇸 (@shreec) March 4, 2017

Contrary to her claims, Indian-Americans are actually the highest earning ethnic group in America, earning over $101,000 a year. Their income trounces European-Americans by $26,000 a year.

Almost half of Indian-American households earn over $100,000 a year, making them one of the most privileged groups in America.

According to Chauhan’s bio, she’s working to brainwash children with her hate-filled views “across the nation”:

Shree Chauhan is the Founder and CEO of Parents in Partnership, an education startup organization that empowers parents to lead positive changes in schools and communities. An education thought leader with almost a decade of experience, Shree began her career as a 6th-grade English teacher in Miami-Dade public schools where she collaborated directly with parents and families to improve the academic outcomes and lives of her students. Her time in the classroom guides Shree’s vision for Parents in Partnership, and her current advocacy and policy efforts. As a senior policy advisor for a national civil rights organization, Shree counsels civil rights principals, community leaders and elected officials throughout the nation on PK-16 education issues. Shree’s areas of expertise include family engagement, Common Core State Standards and accountability. Shree also manages the social media presence of Young Education Professionals (@YEPNational), a national network of education professionals with chapters in 11 cities. Prior to joining the civil rights movement, Shree worked in the Department of Education’s policy office, advised Senators Bennet and Harkin on education issues and guided policy efforts for the Data Quality Campaign.

Even though European-Americans opened their borders to people from around the world, so-much so that they’re becoming minorities in their own country, she despises them and openly celebrates their demographic decline.