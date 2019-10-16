Creator of Men in Black Told Having an Opinion on His Own Film Was 'Old White Mansplaining'

The creator of Men in Black Ed Solomon was told during a conversation with social justice warriors that having an opinion on his own movie was ‘old white mansplaining’.

Yes, really.

“At the cafe where I’m writing the people next to me were disagreeing about the origins of Men in Black & I said “If you’d like, I could clear that up for you” & one responded: “I’m sorry, we do not need an old white male’s mansplanation.” So I apologized and that was that,” tweeted Solomon.

Solomon added that this wasn’t a one off interaction, he had been conversing with the group beforehand.

He subsequently tweeted that one of the group apologized to him for using the term “old” (but not ‘mansplanation’) and that they were having a “bad day.”

Perhaps the most depressing aspect of this story is that Solomon apologized for having an opinion on his own movie in the first place.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

British Chief of Police Warns "Misgendering" People is a Form of "Abuse"

British Chief of Police Warns “Misgendering” People is a Form of “Abuse”

Hot News
Comments
Popular Doctor Show Creates Conspiracy Character to Put Words in Alex Jones' Mouth

Popular Doctor Show Creates Conspiracy Character to Put Words in Alex Jones’ Mouth

Hot News
Comments

Liberal Rappers Sound The Alarm: Trump Going To Win Again In 2020

Hot News
comments

CNN Employee Confesses That MSM Ignores Shootings In ‘Minority Communities’

Hot News
comments

GQ Magazine Says “New Masculinity” is Men Wearing Earrings, Giant Sleeping Bag Dresses and Crying

Hot News
comments

Comments