Creepy Joe Biden Has Always Been Creepy - Detained By Police For Following Women In College

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden earned the nickname “Creepy Joe” a lot earlier than previously known.

His infamous nude swimming sessions taking place in front of female Secret Service agents have been well documented.

Most Americans have also seen the endless footage of Biden groping and sniffing girls and women.

Now, two separate videos have resurfaced where Joe recalls being detained by an Athens, Ohio police officer during his college days for following “a lovely group of women into an all-female dormitory.”

The first mention of the incident came in 2008:

“I didn’t get arrested, but I almost did,” Biden stated during a 2012 campaign stop. “Because back in those days, men weren’t allowed anywhere near a woman’s dorm.”

“I thought I was walking into the waiting room and I got brought into the hallway and I got escorted out very quickly by an Athens policeman.”

