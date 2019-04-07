Creepy Joe Biden Laughs At His Accusers

Ole Creepy Joe Biden is digging a hole in a field of a record number of Democratic candidates that he would have dominated years ago.

This hubris is leading the 76-year-old to assume he was in the clear after his plastic apology for years of creepiness towards women and children.

But it wasn’t long before Biden burned down any bridges he was trying to rebuild. Recently celebrating his own ego over any strategic attempt at repositioning his still-unannounced candidacy for the Presidency.

Biden supporters, like Nancy Pelosi, have even flip-flopped on their criticism on Biden.

Amnesia must be rampant among the Democrats, as Democrats like Senator Gillibrand forced Democrat Senator Al Franken to resign after just six women accused him of inappropriate touching.

Biden has inappropriately touched so many women and children, it makes Franken look like a Boy Scout.

President Trump tweeted a meme about Joe Biden and the Democrats and the MSM are now claiming it’s a “doctored” video. Alex points out that the left has lost their sense of humor.