Creepy Joe Biden Teams Up With Lady Gaga to "Stop Sexual Assault"

Creepy Joe Biden teamed up with pop singer Lady Gaga on Wednesday to produce a PSA against sexual assault.

“We want to make it real clear, it’s on us – it’s on everyone – to intervene, to stop abuse when they see it and when they hear about it, and to intervene,” Biden says in a short video shared by Lady Gaga on Twitter.

“No man has a right to raise a hand to a woman for any reason other than self-defense, ever. Period,” he says.

“I am a sexual assault survivor, and I know the effects, the aftermath, the trauma – psychological, physical, mental,” Gaga says. “It can be terrifying waking up every day feeling unsafe in your own body.”

“But we’re here to remind you that it’s important to reach out to someone in your life that you can trust, and to know that they will be there to help you; there will be someone to listen. Because you know what? It’s on us.”

Could they have picked a worse spokesman?

Perhaps Mrs. Gaga will team up with Harvey Weinstein and James Toback for her next PSA.


