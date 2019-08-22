Creepy Joe Biden whispers into mic: I’m going to make Trump ‘feel the pain’

Joe Biden threatened more violence against President Trump on Tuesday when he said, “We’re going to make him feel the pain.”

The Democrat front runner was in Urbandale, Iowa and vowed to stand up to Trump.

“He thinks he’s being tough,” Biden said of his enemy, “but like everything else, he’s tough when he’s not the guy getting hit.

“He’s always tough when someone else is feeling the pain and he’s not,” Biden continued.

Learning down into the microphone, he warned, “But we’re going to make him feel the pain.”

He then muttered, “That’s what this is all about,” before pointing to the applauding audience with a stern look on his face.

Last year, Biden said he wanted to beat up Trump.

“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him,” Biden said about Trump’s comments about women.


