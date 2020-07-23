Creepy Joe Is Back! Biden Talks About Nurses Breathing Into His Nostrils

In another awkward Joe Biden interview, the presidential candidate reminisced about nurses who cared for him by whispering in his ears and by breathing into his nostrils.

“I had nurses at Walter Reed hospital who would bend down and whisper in my ear and go home and get me pillows,” Biden said. “They would make sure, they’d actually… probably nothing ever taught in… you can’t do it in the COVID time, but they’d actually breathe in my nostrils to make me move, to get me moving.”

As Biden’s cognitive decline is broadcast on national television leading up to the 2020 election, this will likely not be his last gaffe.

Will the Democrats go ahead with a clearly sub-par candidate or will a dark horse surprise the country?

