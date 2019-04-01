Creepy Joe Takes Himself Down

Is former Vice President Joe Biden for real, or are we all being punked?

Biden’s to-be-determined presidential campaign platform seems to be based on one message, one that Biden is apparently obsessed with….the rights of women to share their pain from sexual abuse, not the hellstorm on the southern border or even the socialist drivel from his potential Democratic competition.

Biden has come out swinging to protect women from men like himself.

It all began with one woman recalling her personal creepy Joe moment, but it will inevitably become hundreds.

And when do the father’s and mother’s get their fifteen minutes of fame due to creepy Joe’s antics?

Any parent will tell you that if someone did this to their kids they’d be lucky if they didn’t get their teeth knocked out.

But that is how they roll in Washington D.C. where power supersedes human instinct.

Creepy Joe Biden, the potential frontrunner, has taken the madness of the left to new heights where the predator openly grooms its prey while publicly suffering from a level of hubris not seen since Icarus flew too close to the Sun.