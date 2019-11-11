Creepy Lawyer At Center Of Impeachment

The whistleblower at the center of the impeachment debacle, who shall not be named because freedom of the press has been badly wounded, is embarrassing enough for the Democratic witch-hunt.

Adding fuel to that fire of shame, the whistleblower’s lawyer has raised concern over his social media image of a man with questionable interests.

Mark Zaid has publicly defended helping his fellow slime under the weight of child porn charges, meanwhile, showing a bizarre fascination for child Disney stars on his youtube channel while posting creepy images of his visits to Disneyland by himself.

Add to that creepiness a fascination with Jeffrey Epstein and you’ve got yet another typical Democrat ready for prime time.

