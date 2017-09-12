CREEPY: Meet The Wonderful Antifa Members Arrested In Portland

Authorities have relesed photos, including mugshots of at least seven leftists arrested for assorted crimes in Portland, OR, Sunday after “Antifa” clashed with a small group supporting President Donald Trump.

Leftist agitators “threw rocks, smoke bombs, and other projectiles at officers,” reported a local Fox affiliate.

“Antifa” described its event as a “Rally/March Against White Nationalism” on its Facebook event page, a self-description uncritically advanced by TIME, Chicago Tribune, and assorted news media outlets.

Read More


Related Articles

Bandits Terrorizing Virgin Islands After Governor Seized Private Arms

Bandits Terrorizing Virgin Islands After Governor Seized Private Arms

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Hillary Clinton "Obsessed" With Alex Jones in New Book

Hillary Clinton “Obsessed” With Alex Jones in New Book

U.S. News
Comments

ESPN Anchor: ‘Donald Trump Is A White Supremacist’

U.S. News
Comments

Investigation into Clinton lawyers accused of deleting emails is ordered

U.S. News
Comments

Prof: ‘I’d be ok if #BetsyDevos was sexually assaulted’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments