CREEPY: Meet The Wonderful Antifa Members Arrested In Portland

Authorities have relesed photos, including mugshots of at least seven leftists arrested for assorted crimes in Portland, OR, Sunday after “Antifa” clashed with a small group supporting President Donald Trump.

Leftist agitators “threw rocks, smoke bombs, and other projectiles at officers,” reported a local Fox affiliate.

“Antifa” described its event as a “Rally/March Against White Nationalism” on its Facebook event page, a self-description uncritically advanced by TIME, Chicago Tribune, and assorted news media outlets.

Read More