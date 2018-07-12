Creepy: The Disturbing Faces of Peter Strzok

Image Credits: twitter, Cernovich.

Many on social media are pointing out FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s weird facial expressions during his congressional testimony Thursday.

The embattled Strzok appeared to make smug and contemptuous facial gestures, as he was grilled before House Judiciary and Oversight Committees over numerous anti-Trump text messages sent during his time with FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Strzok, who has also been criticized by President Trump, also led the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s illegal private use of an email server.


