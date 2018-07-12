Creepy: The Disturbing Faces of Peter Strzok

Many on social media are pointing out FBI Agent Peter Strzok’s weird facial expressions during his congressional testimony Thursday.

The embattled Strzok appeared to make smug and contemptuous facial gestures, as he was grilled before House Judiciary and Oversight Committees over numerous anti-Trump text messages sent during his time with FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Would you trust Peter Strozk around your children? pic.twitter.com/yvjiJC1cMf — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) July 12, 2018

Here’s the face of a wild animal backed in the corner. I present to you the face of #PeterStrozk Scary huh?@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/tCDrM1bl0c — ⚖ The Justice Team ⚖️ (@robyns323) July 12, 2018

The self-righteous contempt on Peter Strzok’s face is unmistakable pic.twitter.com/qB3swQxBcc — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 12, 2018

Peter Strzok epitomizes the evil face of the FBI Deep State. pic.twitter.com/x9wGaW0SxU — Adorable Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@OliMauritania) July 12, 2018

Take on look at Peter Strzok. If you can't tell what he's about, you are going to be victimized by predatory people. His is the face of pure evil. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) July 12, 2018

Strzok, who has also been criticized by President Trump, also led the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s illegal private use of an email server.