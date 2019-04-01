Creepy Uncle Joe Biden Molested by Memes

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden grabbed headlines over the weekend after a politician from Nevada penned a scathing op-ed accusing him of inappropriately kissing her during a campaign event.

The former VP already had a reputation for making unwanted advances toward women and young girls on camera, but an essay from former Nevada assemblywoman Lucy Flores published Friday detailed how Biden invaded her personal space, smelled her hair and kissed her head.

The story went viral over the weekend, undermining Biden’s presidential bid and sparking a frenzy of Creepy Uncle Joe memes.


