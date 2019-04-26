Creepy Uncle Joe Hires Harvey Weinstein's ‘Damage Control’ Adviser

Shortly after announcing that he is running for President, Joe Biden, otherwise known as ‘creepy uncle Joe’ hired a former Obama adviser who previously provided “damage control” for the accused sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein.

The news broke yesterday that Biden had officially hired Anita Dunn.

NEW: Ex-Obama adviser Anita Dunn is joining Team Biden, sources tell @amieparnes. https://t.co/TSWeWW9vkD — Brandon Conradis (@BConradis) April 25, 2019

Dunn is now a managing director at lobbying firm SKDKnickerbocker, and has already been advising Biden for some time, according to reports.

It was previously reported that Dunn was part of a team of legal advisors managing “damage control advice” to disgraced Hollywood executive Weinstein, who has been accused of rape from at least 14 women.

Dunn advised Weinstein after The New York Times exposed his history of predatory sexual abuse.

According to a statement by her lobbying firm, Dunn was not officially on Weinstein’s payroll, but rather was “asked to speak with [Weinstein] by a friend.”

“I met with him at the request of a friend and did not work for him. Period. There is actually nothing to report,” Dunn added in a further statement, refusing to answer further questions on the matter.

It has also been noted that while part of the Obama administration, Dunn expressed praise for Chinese Communist Dictator Chairman Mao calling him one of her “favorite political philosophers.”

Biden is facing accusations from at least eight different women, who have said he crossed a line into unwanted touching and harassment at public events.

Biden announced his Presidential run with a campaign video, which was quickly seized upon by detractors: