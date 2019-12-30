Creepy Uncle Joe Strikes Again: "Anyone Under 15, You Get Something Special Today"

Image Credits: Joe Raedle | Getty.

At a tiny town hall event in Peterborough, New Hampshire on Sunday, Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden told a young woman “after it’s over come up and talk to me for a minute okay? Promise? Anyone under 15, you get something special today.”

The strange comment would go unnoticed if anyone but Joe Biden uttered it, but the former vice president has been caught groping countless females, many of them underage.

Ironically, protesters showed up to the town hall and shouted, “Don’t touch kids, you pervert!”

Instead of addressing the heckler, Biden awkwardly laughed and rambled about living in “a Democracy.”

Check out an epic report by Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson highlighting exactly how creepy Uncle Joe really is:

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Pelosi Confronted Over California's Collapse During Football Game

Video: Pelosi Confronted Over California’s Collapse During Football Game

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Carlson: Conservative Institutions Doing "Absolutely Nothing" to Protect Dissident Thinkers

Tucker Carlson: Conservative Institutions Doing “Absolutely Nothing” to Protect Dissident Thinkers

U.S. News
Comments

Southern Poverty Law Center Silent on Domestic Terror Attack Against Jews

U.S. News
comments

Heckler Tells Biden “Don’t Touch Kids, You Pervert!”

U.S. News
comments

Leftists Blame Trump for Rise in Antisemitism in Wake of Hanukkah Stabbing Attack

U.S. News
comments

Comments