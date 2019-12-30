Creepy Uncle Joe Strikes Again: "Anyone Under 15, You Get Something Special Today"

At a tiny town hall event in Peterborough, New Hampshire on Sunday, Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden told a young woman “after it’s over come up and talk to me for a minute okay? Promise? Anyone under 15, you get something special today.”

BIDEN: “After this is over, come talk to me. Promise? Anyone under 15 you get something special today.” pic.twitter.com/AoXGx1h9Ay — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 30, 2019

The strange comment would go unnoticed if anyone but Joe Biden uttered it, but the former vice president has been caught groping countless females, many of them underage.

Ironically, protesters showed up to the town hall and shouted, “Don’t touch kids, you pervert!”

Instead of addressing the heckler, Biden awkwardly laughed and rambled about living in “a Democracy.”

Heckler: "Don't touch kids, you pervert!" Heckler: "The truth is going to come out, buddy!" Joe Biden deals with hecklers in Milford, NH. pic.twitter.com/b5LzbMsvcX — The Hill (@thehill) December 29, 2019

Check out an epic report by Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson highlighting exactly how creepy Uncle Joe really is:

