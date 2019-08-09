Creepy Video: Kids Learn To Twerk at Drag Queen Story Hour

A British drag queen was caught on camera showing children how to twerk during a Drag Queen Story Hour event held at a UK library.

In the video, drag artist Mama G is heard asking the little ones if they know how to twerk, only to be met with complete silence.

“Well, it’s quite important to the story, so I’ll just give you a brief demonstration,” Mama G said before hiking up his skirt and thrusting his “bum” up and down.

The event was promoted by Devon Libraries, a charity ran by Libraries Unlimited, and was located at Barnstaple Public Library.

The public reaction to the event was largely negative, as seen in the comments below the library’s post:


