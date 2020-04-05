Creepy: Walmart Installs 1984-Like Speakers Warning Not To Violate Social Distancing Orders

Footage from a Walmart parking lot shows a surveillance tower fitted with speakers encouraging shoppers to follow the CDC guidelines and to observe social distancing.

In something out of 1984, a monotone male voice blares from the tower telling shoppers to wash their hands and remember to keep distance away from others.

“Please remember to wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick, and practice good social separation of at least 6 feet when possible,” the voice says.

This speaker is in a Walmart parking lot pic.twitter.com/vnhOvcxTk8 — Sue Mullins (@smullins1a) April 4, 2020

“Loitering inside or outside of the store is strictly prohibited. Thank you for choosing Walmart.”

The social engineering practices emerging from the coronavirus outbreak is becoming ridiculous.

For example, a paddle boarder was arrested in California for flouting the coronavirus closure orders – despite the fact he was the only man in the water with no people anywhere around him.

And a woman was arrested in New York for failing to observe social distancing rules — and spent the next 36 hours packed in a cell with two dozen other women.

These lockdown rules are more about the exercise of power than about keeping the American people safe.

This American was forced to take a COVID Test – medical Martial Law is here.

