Creepy: Weinstein Caught On Tape Admitting To Groping Model

Audio obtained by The New Yorker reveals disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein admitting to groping a model in a secretly taped conversation with her.

Weinstein had groped Ambra Battilana Gutierrez in 2015 after a Radio City Music Hall show in his New York office, prompting her to report him to the NYPD immediately after the encounter.

The Special Victim’s Division suggested that Gutierrez meet with Weinstein again to record their interaction with the help of undercover officers.

Gutierrez met Weinstein the next day at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York, and the recording below details that shocking meeting.

Harvey Weinstein, Caught on Tape Listen to Harvey Weinstein admit to groping a woman, in a recording secretly captured during an N.Y.P.D. sting operation.

Weinstein is heard repeatedly asking Gutierrez to join him in his hotel room, which she declines several times.

“I’m telling you right now. Get in here,” he says.

“What do we have to do here?” Gutierrez asks.

“Nothing! I’m gonna take a shower, you sit there and have a drink,” he replies.

“I don’t drink,” she snaps. “Can I stay on the bar?”

“No. You must come here now,” Weinstein commands.

“No.”

“Please? I’m not going to do anything with you, I promise,” he insists.

“Oh, please, I’m sorry, just come on in. I’m used to that. Come on. Please,” he says.

“You’re used to that?” Gutierrez asks.

“Yes,” Weinstein says. He later adds, “I won’t do it again.”

“Don’t embarrass me in the hotel, I’m here all the time,” he adds.

The back-and-forth continues for a minute before he finally agrees to let her leave.

The scandal surrounding Weinstein began last weekend after The New York Times published a damning piece revealing a history of sexual harassment spanning for decades, resulting in him being fired by his own company and politically exiled from the Democrats and Hollywood elite.

The recent addition of the The New Yorker’s exposé that included this audio as well as fresh allegations of rape by three different actresses has only mounted more pressure on Hillary Clinton and Obama to denounce the producer’s conduct and return his donations from the Democratic and their campaigns.