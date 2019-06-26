Crenshaw Takes Big Tech Execs To The Woodshed Over Censorship & Conservative Targeting

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) took Google executives to task over the bombshell revelations released by Project Veritas detailing a company-wide plot to meddle in the 2020 election.

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday, Crenshaw grilled Google, Twitter, and Facebook executives around the damning revelations of their company policies of targeting conservatives, citing Google’s internal discussions to classify Jewish mainline conservative Ben Shapiro and Jewish conservative academic Dennis Prager as “Nazis.”

“When you label them, one of the most powerful social media companies in the world, labels people as Nazis, you could make the argument that’s inciting violence,” Crenshaw said. “What you’re doing is wholly irresponsible.”

The Texas congressman then pointed to Big Tech’s larger effort to skew conservative media and censor Trump supporters ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“If we don’t share the values of free speech, I’m not sure where we go from here,” Crenshaw told the executives.

“This practice of silencing millions and millions of people, it will create wounds and divisions in this country that we can not heal from. This is extremely worrisome. You’ve created amazing platforms, you can do amazing things with what these companies have created, but if we continue down this path, it’ll tear us apart.”

Project Veritas exposes Google execs planning to rig the 2020 election.