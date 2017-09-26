Crescent Enceladus: Icy Saturn Moon Shines in Cassini Photo

Cassini may be gone, but the spacecraft’s gorgeous photos will be with us forever, as a newly released shot of the Saturn moon Enceladus shows.

In the image, the distant sun lights up a crescent of Enceladus’ icy surface, while the rest of the 313-mile-wide (504 kilometers) moon’s face glows dully in reflected “Saturn-shine.”

Cassini took the photo with its narrow-angle camera on March 29, when the probe was about 110,000 miles (180,000 km) from Enceladus. The image scale is 0.6 miles (1 km) per pixel, NASA officials said.

Read more