Crescent Enceladus: Icy Saturn Moon Shines in Cassini Photo

Image Credits: NASA.

Cassini may be gone, but the spacecraft’s gorgeous photos will be with us forever, as a newly released shot of the Saturn moon Enceladus shows.

In the image, the distant sun lights up a crescent of Enceladus’ icy surface, while the rest of the 313-mile-wide (504 kilometers) moon’s face glows dully in reflected “Saturn-shine.”

Cassini took the photo with its narrow-angle camera on March 29, when the probe was about 110,000 miles (180,000 km) from Enceladus. The image scale is 0.6 miles (1 km) per pixel, NASA officials said.

