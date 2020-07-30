Crime Is Skyrocketing All Over America And Police Officers Are Committing Suicide

What did they think was going to happen?

For weeks, the mainstream media and many politicians on the left have been relentlessly praising the chaos, rioting and violence that has been taking place in major cities all across America.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media and many politicians on the left have also been demonizing the police and have been promoting those that are calling for them to be defunded.

It was inevitable that there would be consequences, and they have been quite dramatic. Crime rates are skyrocketing all over the nation, and demoralized police officers are committing suicide.

And if the mainstream media and many politicians on the left do not end their irresponsible rhetoric, things will get even worse.

Are there bad police officers? Of course there are, just like there are bad individuals in any profession.

But to demonize all police officers because of the actions of a few is something that no responsible journalist or politician should ever do.

Without the police, our society would rapidly devolve into complete and utter chaos. I am so thankful for the men and women in blue that put their lives on the line every single day to protect all of us, and I certainly would not want to live in a society that did not have any police.

Over the past couple of months, the entire profession has been relentlessly demonized by the media and by many of our politicians, and this has resulted in a crisis of morale in police departments all over the nation that is absolutely unprecedented.

And as they see the police being publicly trashed on television, many average Americans have decided that it is fair game for them to do the same thing, and this has especially been true in our major cities. The way that police officers are being treated in many parts of the country has been completely and utterly shameful, and it was inevitable that some officers would be pushed past their breaking points.

On Tuesday, a newly promoted officer in Chicago named Dion Boyd shocked the entire city when he shot himself in the head…

A newly promoted Chicago police deputy chief was found dead Tuesday morning of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Homan Square police facility on the West Side. The death of Dion Boyd, 57, was announced at Chicago Police Department headquarters Tuesday afternoon by Supt. David Brown.

And then just one day later, on Wednesday, a police officer in New Jersey named Daniel Pagnotta decided that he couldn’t take any more…

A veteran Trenton police officer took his own life in a parking lot Wednesday, officials said. Sgt. Daniel Pagnotta, a 21-year-veteran of the department, died this morning in Plainsboro, according to a city spokesman.

These men leave behind a lot of people that loved them. It greatly saddened me to read that Pagnotta was a “father of two who loved soccer”…

The statement described Pagnotta as a devoted husband and father of two who loved soccer and making people laugh. His father, also named Dan, is a retired Trenton police officer.

What are those children supposed to do now?

Their father is gone and he is never coming back again.

Sadly, life for police officers in America is only going to get rougher because crime rates are absolutely skyrocketing.

According to reporter Alex Berenson, murder rates are up dramatically “in practically every big city”…

It’s not just a few cities: homicides are up 10-50% year-over-year in practically every big city – Denver, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, St. Louis, Miami – everywhere. Forget the crack epidemic. Murder rates haven’t gone this bad this fast since the late 1960s.

But it wasn’t as if someone suddenly flipped a switch at the beginning of January. The truth is that crime rates didn’t start to explode until the riots came along.

Once everyone saw what the rioters were getting away with and that the media approved, it changed everything. Criminals all over the country suddenly felt like they had a green light to go absolutely crazy, and that is precisely what we have been witnessing.

The tragic death of George Floyd should have brought us together as a nation and should have caused all of us to value human life more.

Ironically, in the very city where George Floyd died there have already been more murders in 2020 than “in all of 2019”.

The criminals in Minneapolis have become extremely brazen. Robberies are up 36 percent so far this year, car theft is up 46 percent, and many of these crimes are being committed in broad daylight.

It is not just a coincidence that Democrats run nearly all of the major cities where crime rates are absolutely exploding.

Tolerating the rioting, looting and chaos that the protesters have been engaging in has been a huge mistake, because it just invites even more crime.

The mainstream media and many politicians on the left keep referring to the riots as “peaceful protests” even though everyone can see the violence that is happening. It is almost as if they believe that if they just say the phrase “peaceful protests” enough that we will all be brainwashed into believing the narrative that they are trying to push.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing this week, Representative Jim Jordan played a video montage of the violence that is happening during these riots, and that has gotten him a lot of attention.

But even though most of the “journalists” in the mainstream media are criticizing him, I greatly applaud him for having the courage to condemn the rioters.

There is no place in a civilized society for such violence, and it needs to end.

Unfortunately, what we have seen so far is just the beginning, because a lot more civil unrest is coming.

In America today, “right” has become “wrong” and “wrong” has become “right”, and we have raised an entire generation without any moral foundation whatsoever.

Now we are experiencing the consequences for raising our children so poorly, and they are going to be very bitter consequences indeed.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!