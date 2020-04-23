Criminal Freed From Jail Early Due to Coronavirus Steals Car Within 40 Minutes of Release

A California man who was let out of jail early due to coronavirus policies was caught stealing a car within an hour of being released, reports claim.

According to The Associated Press, Rocky Lee Music, 32, was facing charges for suspicion of stealing a car in Oakland when he was processed at the Santa Rita Jail and let out on zero bail.

Within forty minutes of his release, Music proceeded to carjack a Toyota Prius mere blocks from the jail then drove the car from Dublin to San Ramon, where he abandoned it and attempted to hijack another vehicle.

“He ran and was arrested with help from a police dog, authorities said,” reports the AP.

Music was initially let out on $0 bail “because of a court order meant to keep low-level offenders out of jail during the COVID-19 pandemic,” states The Mercury News.

Music wasn’t the only convict who caused trouble after being let out early.

The AP reports Selma resident Owen Aguilar, 27, who was released from the Fresno County jail on April 10 after facing animal abuse charges, now faces up to 46 years in jail after he was re-arrested less than a week later and charged with felony arson after setting multiple fires.

Aguilar’s damage was extensive, as reported by the AP:

Aguilar was charged with starting nine fires on April 16, including torching a tent occupied by a homeless man, several commercial dumpsters and a shopping cart, which caused a fire that spread to some brush and debris, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Convicted criminals have seemingly taken a cue from the chaos caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The AP lists a spate of other crimes in California caused by inmates released from jail over coronavirus fears, including burglaries and car thefts.

“Others have been rearrested on accusations ranging from indecent exposure to burglary.”

The Coronavirus has turned the tables upside down on the prison system.

