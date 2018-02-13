Criminologist Says Italian Teen Butchered by Nigerian Migrant Could Have Been Eaten

Some cultures are better than others.

An 18-year-old Italian girl who was murdered and dismembered by a Nigerian migrant who was living in Italy on an expired visa could have also been the victim of cannibalism, according to a top criminologist.

Pamela Mastropietro was found chopped up and dumped on a street with parts of her body stuffed in suitcases last month in the Italian commune of Pollenza.

Police later arrested 29-year-old Innocent Oseghale in connection with the murder after studying surveillance camera footage. Oseghale, a drug dealer who faced deportation, was the last person to see the young woman alive.

Authorities searched Oseghale’s and soon discovered items of the victim’s clothing soaked in blood.

The case took an even more disturbing turn when surgeon, psychiatrist and criminologist Professor Alessandro Meluzzi told Italy Today that the murder bears the hallmarks of “methods that the Nigerian mafia applies systematically in Nigeria and elsewhere.”

Highlighting the fact that the teen victim’s heart and parts of her genitals have not been found, Meluzzi suggests that the Nigerian mafia ritual of cannibalism is an “ancestral rite that goes back to ancient times,” and that Mastropietro may have been partially eaten as part of the macabre murder.

Gianfranco Borgani, a defense lawyer for one of the alleged accomplices, also suggested that the murder could have been part of a voodoo-style “ritual” where the victim is dismembered in order to obtain spiritual power.

Other facts have also now come to light, including how the girl was violently struck while she was still alive, ruling out a drug overdose as the sole cause of death.

Illustrating how mass immigration is causing such deep divisions in Italian society, Luca Traini, the man who went on a racist shooting spree to get revenge for Mastropietro’s murder, received popular support from many Italians.

A recent poll found that 65 per cent of Italians under the age of 35 are against mass migration.

Lega party leader Matteo Salvini, who is expected to form a right-wing coalition government with former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi after the national election on March 4, has promised to deport 500,000 illegal immigrants and secure the country’s borders.

