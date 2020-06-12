Cringe Celebrity 'I Take Responsibility' Video Relentlessly Mocked

A host of Hollywood celebrities have once again come together to pretentiously lecture everyone else with a cringe video in which they declare they ‘take responsibility’ for a host of previous sins including ‘remaining silent’ and ‘turning a blind eye’ to ‘unfair stereotypes’ and ‘police brutality’.

The video, produced by leftist group Campaign Zero, features Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, and Sarah Paulson, along with a host of other virtue signalling TV actors you’ve probably seen but don’t really know the names of.

Watch (warning, it’s cringe factor 10):

The video claims that “black people are being slaughtered in the streets, killed in their own homes,” and that a range of activities such as going for a jog or sleeping “should not be a death sentence.”

Aaron Paul also decrees that “cops must be prosecuted, they are murderers.”

The comments on the YouTube version of the video were turned off after a massive backlash ensued.

An accompanying website, itakeresponsibility.org, can only be accessed after visitors genuflect and self-flagellate by choosing a sin they have committed from a handy drop down menu, and then vow to ‘make it better’ by choosing a solution.

The list of sins includes ‘denying white privilege exists’ and ‘saying “I Don’t see color”‘:

Visitors do have the option to ‘skip the pledge’ if they scroll down, but the only reward waiting is the cringe video.

The campaign was roundly mocked, with British comedian Ricky Gervais leading the way, noting the total lack of diversity in the video:

Terrible lack of diversity in this video. https://t.co/TY7zZGVcjd — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 11, 2020

Fact: There are more celebrities in this video (12) than there were unarmed black people shot by police in 2019 (9). https://t.co/bSmb3RMUAM — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 11, 2020

RACISM SOLVED https://t.co/PxYsiUWoi0 — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) June 11, 2020

Okay here’s the game. It’s the Cringe Challenge. Watch this celebrity PSA for as long as you can until the cringe overwhelms you and you have to stop because the secondhand embarrassment is too painful. Post your time in the comments. I got 47 seconds. pic.twitter.com/MOhyCIhxeX — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 11, 2020

There should be a game to see how much of this you can sit through. I made it six seconds and was quite impressed with myself. https://t.co/vqS1kQAllZ — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 11, 2020

This ritual of self-flagellation is beyond bad comedy. They might as well be walking barefoot in the streets wearing sackcloth and ashes. https://t.co/kCSAIppu2q — Brother Q. (@andraydomise) June 11, 2020

#ITakeResponsibility? Are they acting in this PSA? Did black people ask for this? Can someone help me understand? — Jamin Keene (@JaminKCreates) June 11, 2020

Turns out the celebs behind the #ITakeResponsibility video got it a bit wrong and want to apologise.

Let’s hear them out…. pic.twitter.com/mpVyhLZAaP — Greta Lee Jackson (@gretaleejackson) June 12, 2020

Suddenly announcing that you'll stop making racist jokes raises a LOT of questions. #itakeresponsibility — Brad Stephenson 🏳️‍🌈 (@Shuttlecock) June 11, 2020

This was my auditon tape for the #ITakeResponsibility PSA. Sadly, I did not get the part. pic.twitter.com/vpxX5UDEtV — Nazanin Nour (@NazaninNour) June 11, 2020

Rich people from the entertainment industry speaking against privilege, inequality and division is about as ridiculous as it gets. Your industry is the problem. #defundtheentertainmentindustry #itakeresponsibility https://t.co/89mu3TqlkF — Kristi (@Kristi33246035) June 11, 2020

