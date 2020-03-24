Cringe Compilation: Sleepy Joe Biden Bumbles, Stumbles, Loses Train Of Thought In Cable News Blitz

Image Credits: @redsteeze/Twitter.

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden made the rounds on the cable news networks Tuesday in an attempt to demonstrate his stalwart leadership in this critical time of uncertainty.

Instead, all he managed to do was stumble, bumble, and violate CDC safety guidelines during his uninspiring and, at times, cringeworthy interviews.

During an interview with fawning MSNBC host Nicole Wallace, Biden repeatedly lost his train of thought, created awkward silences, and made nonsensical statements throughout his interviews.

In this clip, Biden forgets what he’s saying.

Here, Biden says he’s surprised Trump is “all of a sudden being tough on China,” even though Trump’s hardline stance on China over trade and economics is a major pillar of his “America First” platform.

Notably, Biden was the one who repeatedly said last year that “China’s not our problem.”

In this cringeworthy clip, Biden asks “Why can’t Trump just act like a president?” before adding: “That was a stupid way to put it.”

Of course, Wallace made a point to smile like a maniac throughout Biden’s interview.

In an interview with “The View,” Biden said the U.S. must find a cure “to make the problem worse.”

When joining “The View” and CNN, Biden couldn’t help coughing, touching his face, mouth and eyes repeatedly.

This is not the look one aims for when running for President of the United States.

Dr. Steve Pieczenik joins The Alex Jones Show to give his diagnosis of Joe Biden as being senile with dementia.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Joe Biden Makes a Fool of Himself in Yet Another Bizarre Interview

Joe Biden Makes a Fool of Himself in Yet Another Bizarre Interview

Special Reports
Comments
Media Blame Donald Trump for Man’s Death After Ingesting Fish Tank Cleaner

Media Blame Donald Trump for Man’s Death After Ingesting Fish Tank Cleaner

U.S. News
Comments

Biden Can’t Stop Touching His Face During The View Appearance

U.S. News
comments

Tucker: Dems Putting “Wokeness Above All” By Blocking Coronavirus Relief

U.S. News
comments

Pelosi’s Kid Applauds Physical Assault On Rand Paul That Almost Killed Him

U.S. News
comments

Comments